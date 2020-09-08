Midwest Legislators Have Sent A Message To The Big Ten Conference

Plenty of people have shared their thoughts on the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the 2020 football season, including President Donald Trump. The latest person to chime in on the conversation is Lee Chatfield, Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives.

According to earlier reports, Michigan voted against playing football this fall. And yet, Jim Harbaugh is coaching his team as if there will be a season at some point this year.

There has been some talk about the Big Ten revisiting its original decision. Those talks might grow stronger now that Michigan lawmakers are urging the conference to change its decision.

“The Big Ten’s current direction is the wrong choice for the conference, for our area universities, and – worst of all – for thousands of our local students,” Chatfield said. “As a former student athletes, a teacher, a coach, an athletic director, and now as a parent, I know how important sports can be to young people and their development. I also know how much support restarting football, and other fall sports has among players, coaches, parents and the many people who have reached out to our offices demanding a change.”

The letter has been signed by lawmakers from several Big Ten states.

State political leaders from around the Midwest wrote a letter to #B1G commissioner Kevin Warren asking for the league to reconsider its decision to postpone fall sports. pic.twitter.com/fWqZMLiWw1 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 8, 2020

It’s important for college sports to return, that’s for sure. The problem is there is a ton of unknown with COVID-19.

We’ve already seen plenty of outbreaks happen at college campuses over the past month. However, conferences like the ACC, Big 12 and SEC plan on playing football in the coming weeks.

Whether or not the Big Ten will join them is still unclear at this time.