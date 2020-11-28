Mike Golic Shares Prediction For Jim Harbaugh’s Future

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program haven’t had the best 2020. The Wolverines got off to a 2-3 start, which included another disappointing loss to rival Michigan State. Already, calls for Harbaugh to lose his job have started.

However, even if he leaves Ann Arbor, that doesn’t mean that he would be out of a job. Many football analysts think its possible for Harbaugh to get serious interest from the NFL.

Long-time football commentator Mike Golic became the latest to speak out on the topic. On the ESPN broadcast of Michigan-Penn State, he gave his thoughts on whether Harbaugh would actually get interest from an NFL organization.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt,” Golic said, according to 247Sports. “I think NFL teams will come after him. They know what he did when he was in the NFL. There’s going to be things in play here. One more year on his deal. You don’t go into the last year of your deal. That’s horrible for recruiting. You can’t have a lame duck coach in his last year and expect to get those recruits. I would expect an NFL team to come calling and say does Jim want to take that? If not, does Michigan extend him so you’re not on a coach in his last year of his deal in the Big Ten?”

Mike Golic expects NFL teams to call Jim Harbaugh this year:https://t.co/u4b4CzwI4X pic.twitter.com/QvhkVW2m97 — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 28, 2020

Plenty of NFL teams will be looking for new head coaches at the season’s end. Already, the Texans parted ways with Bill O’Brien and its expected that a few other organizations will be moving on in the offseason.

For now, Harbaugh will still look to right the ship at Michigan. He also still has one year on his deal with the Wolverines.

Michigan is currently trailing Penn State in the fourth quarter. The game is on ABC.