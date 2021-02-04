Mike Hart Describes How It Feels To Return To Michigan

The first time Mike Hart was in Ann Arbor, he set records at running back for Michigan from 2004-07. Now, he’s back as a member of the coaching staff.

Hart was brought over from Indiana by Jim Harbaugh this offseason. The Wolverines’ all-time leader in rushing attempts and rushing yards, he spent the last four seasons as the running backs coach for the Hoosiers.

Hart had a good thing going in Bloomington, but his heart always remained at his alma mater, which he made clear during a recent episode of the “In the Trenches” podcast with Jon Jansen.

“I was in a great situation at my previous institution, really the program we were building,” Hart said, via Saturday Tradition. “It was one of those things when (Harbaugh) called, I knew what we had (at IU), and it wasn’t just, ‘Yes, let’s come,’ but it was a ‘Yes, let’s come,’ if that makes any sense. It’s just hard when you leave your guys. That’s the biggest thing. “But obviously, this is home. This is obviously where I want to be for a long time. I’m just excited to be here and really excited to get to work with these guys because there’s a lot of talent on the team, so I’m really looking forward to spring ball and getting back in the office and getting around the players and just kinda getting this thing back on track.”

After graduating from Michigan, Hart played three seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, finishing with 264 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

He then began his coaching career at Eastern Michigan in 2011, spending three seasons there before moving on to Western Michigan, Syracuse and eventually Indiana.

Now, Hart is back where he feels he belongs, and he’ll try and see if he can help Michigan get over the hump under Harbaugh.