Michigan Basketball Lands Top Graduate Transfer Mike Smith

On Friday afternoon, Columbia graduate transfer Mike Smith announced where he’ll be playing college basketball next season. He’ll be taking his talents to a Power Five program.

Smith averaged 22.8 points and 4.5 assists per game for the Lions in 2019. The talented guard from Illinois ended up leading the Ivy League in minutes, points and steals.

It was very evident that Smith thrived against his competition in the Ivy League. Now, he’ll try to have similar success in the Big Ten. He announced on Instagram that he’ll spend his final season of eligibility with the Michigan Wolverines.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank my amazing Lord and savior Jesus Christ, without whom none of this would be possible,” Mike Smith wrote on Instagram. “I’m truly blessed and excited to officially say that I will be a Michigan Wolverine. Ann Arbor it’s demon time.”

The Wolverines are going to need an immediate impact from Smith, especially since they lost a few players to the transfer portal this offseason.

Colin Castleton and David DeJulius entered the transfer portal this week to be exact.

Michigan showed flashes of being a great team in its first year with Juwan Howard at the helm. We’ll see if the program can take another step in the right direction next season.

[Mike Smith]