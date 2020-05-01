4-Star DB Decommits From Michigan Football

Just months after committing to the Michigan Wolverines, 2022 defensive back Myles Rowser is re-evaluating his options. On Thursday night, he confirmed that he has reopened his recruitment.

If he winds up at Michigan, Rowser would be a legacy commitment. His brother Andre Seldon is a 2020 Michigan signee. He is a four-star recruit and one of the top members of the class.

Rowser is a similarly vaunted recruit in the 2022 class. 247Sports currently ranks him as the No. 138 overall recruit and the No. 11 safety in the country. He plays for Florida power IMG Academy.

“I have fully opened my recruitment, but I am still very interested in Michigan,” Rowser told Rivals‘ Josh Helmholdt about the decision. “Nothing really changed. I still love the coaches there, I love how they run the defense. My brother is at Michigan now, so he can tell me more stuff about Michigan and it just boosted my interest.”

There were some questions about 4-star 2022 #Michigan DB commit Myles Rowser's recruiting status tonight. Myles discusses that himself here: https://t.co/aPIoysQYLH pic.twitter.com/X3FckMFbIF — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) May 1, 2020

The Wolverines should still have a very good chance in Myles Rowser’s recruitment. It makes sense for him to take his time to make the decision, with over a year until he can lock in that choice.

The Michigan native has received some other big offers recently, which probably played a part in this decision. UM rival Michigan State came through recently, as did Georgia Tech, which has recruited well under second-year head coach Geoff Collins. Washington has also been involved, per the Rivals report.

With his decommitment, four-star 2022 athlete Alex Van Sumeren is now the sole Michigan commit in that class so far.

[Rivals]