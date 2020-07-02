NCAA Football Simulator Has Wild Ohio State vs. Michigan Score

Is this the year that Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football finally get on the board against Ohio State? In one NCAA Football simulation, the Wolverines finally get the best of their hated rivals in a big way.

247Sports has updated NCAA Football 14, the latest installment in the popular EA Sports college football video game franchise, with 2020 rosters. Unfortunately the series has been on hold as the debate and litigation over player NIL rights rages on. Given the ongoing quarantine, the seven-year old NCAA game has some serious renewed popularity in recent months.

The site is simulating some of the biggest games of the upcoming season. The most recent: November’s big matchup between the Wolverines and Buckeyes. In this one virtual universe, Michigan blows Ryan Day’s team out of the water.

This would be Michigan’s first win over Ohio State since 2011, and the first in Columbus since 2000. The Wolverines have had some close calls during Harbaugh’s tenure, but the last few games have gotten ugly. In 247’s sim, they get some big-time 51-32 revenge.

Among the other big games that have already been simulated with NCAA Football 14 include a Tennessee 34-24 win over Oklahoma, USC knocking off Oregon 40-35, and Florida beating defending national champion LSU 24-23. Here is a full replay of the game, if you’re so inclined.

The last time that Michigan won at The Shoe, Drew Henson was tossing the ball around the yard to guys like Anthony Thomas and David Terrell. We’ll see if this very surprising prediction comes true in a few months.

