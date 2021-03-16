Joe Lunardi Predicts First No. 1 Seed To Lose In NCAA Tournament

It is hard to argue with any of the No. 1 seeds in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, and Michigan basketball all had unbelievable seasons.

If any of those four has a big question mark heading into the Big Dance, which begins on Thursday with the First Four games, it is the Wolverines. The team is currently without star wing Isaiah Livers, the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game. He went down during the Big Ten Tournament win over Ohio State with a stress fracture.

The team is very deep, and still has guys like Hunter Dickinson and Franz Wagner to lean on for a major scoring punch. It will be hard to replace Livers, who is shooting over 45-percent from the floor and 43-percent from three, though. The team has left the door open for him to return sometime during the NCAA Tournament, but that is far from guaranteed.

ESPN’s lead bracketologist Joe Lunardi now turns his attention to prognosticating what will happen on the court, now that the bracket is set. Of the four one seeds, he has Juwan Howard‘s club going out first, citing the Livers absence.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi is picking Michigan to be the first No. 1 seed to fall in this year's NCAA Tournament. Cites absence of Isaiah Livers. Lunardi has Wolverines losing to Florida State in Sweet 16. — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) March 16, 2021

“Everybody knows about the Big Ten jinx. 21 straight years without a national champion. But here we are, the B1G has two No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 [seeds], led by regular season champion Michigan,” Lunardi said, per Saturday Tradition. “But I think the Wolverines are the first No. 1 seed to fall without leading scorer and rising star Isaiah Livers.

“The Wolverines hope to get him back later in the tournament but aren’t sure, so I’ve got Big Blue bowing out in the Sweet Sixteen against Florida State.”

FSU is the No. 4 seed in the East Region. Alabama and Texas are the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in the region, and among the other popular Final Four picks in the bracket.

No. 1 Michigan basketball will face the winner of First Four matchup Texas Southern and Mount St. Mary’s. The Wolverines’ first-round game tips off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.