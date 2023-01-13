New Odds Revealed For Where Jim Harbaugh Will Coach In 2023
Will Jim Harbaugh return to Michigan for the 2023 season? That's a question that many football fans want answered as soon as possible.
Judging by the latest betting odds, Harbaugh won't be going anywhere this offseason.
Current odds have Michigan listed at -140 to retain Harbaugh. The Colts have the second-best odds to land Harbaugh at +300.
This is a pretty strong indication that Harbaugh will remain in Ann Arbor.
Harbaugh has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy. There's no indication he'll get the job though.
While at a coaches clinic this Friday afternoon, Harbaugh was asked about his future at Michigan. Although he avoided a few questions, he did express his love for the Wolverines.
"Have I not showed that? I love Michigan. I love the team. I love everybody [there]," Harbaugh said.
It's up to Michigan to work out a new deal with Harbaugh. There are some rumblings that he'll want a pay raise.