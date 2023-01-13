Skip to main content
New Odds Revealed For Where Jim Harbaugh Will Coach In 2023

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines gathers his team before the start of the game.

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches his team warm up before the game against the Florida Gators at AT&T Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Will Jim Harbaugh return to Michigan for the 2023 season? That's a question that many football fans want answered as soon as possible. 

Judging by the latest betting odds, Harbaugh won't be going anywhere this offseason. 

Current odds have Michigan listed at -140 to retain Harbaugh. The Colts have the second-best odds to land Harbaugh at +300.  

This is a pretty strong indication that Harbaugh will remain in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy. There's no indication he'll get the job though. 

While at a coaches clinic this Friday afternoon, Harbaugh was asked about his future at Michigan. Although he avoided a few questions, he did express his love for the Wolverines. 

"Have I not showed that? I love Michigan. I love the team. I love everybody [there]," Harbaugh said.

It's up to Michigan to work out a new deal with Harbaugh. There are some rumblings that he'll want a pay raise.