New Odds Revealed For Where Jim Harbaugh Will Coach In 2023

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches his team warm up before the game against the Florida Gators at AT&T Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Will Jim Harbaugh return to Michigan for the 2023 season? That's a question that many football fans want answered as soon as possible.

Judging by the latest betting odds, Harbaugh won't be going anywhere this offseason.

Current odds have Michigan listed at -140 to retain Harbaugh. The Colts have the second-best odds to land Harbaugh at +300.

This is a pretty strong indication that Harbaugh will remain in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy. There's no indication he'll get the job though.

While at a coaches clinic this Friday afternoon, Harbaugh was asked about his future at Michigan. Although he avoided a few questions, he did express his love for the Wolverines.

"Have I not showed that? I love Michigan. I love the team. I love everybody [there]," Harbaugh said.

It's up to Michigan to work out a new deal with Harbaugh. There are some rumblings that he'll want a pay raise.