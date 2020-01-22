Shea Patterson’s two-year tenure at Michigan had its peaks and valleys. The former five-star quarterback recruit showed flashes of brilliance along with maddening inconsistency.

Patterson is one of the quarterbacks participating in the prestigious Senior Bowl this weekend. Today was the first day of practice in Mobile, and it sounds like it was a rough one for Patterson.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller gave a brutally honest assessment of Patterson after today’s workout. In it, he said he doesn’t think the QB is “draftable.”

“I try to find a silver lining about every player, but I have nothing today for Shea Patterson. He struggled with accuracy and had no zip to power through wind when throwing into it. I don’t think he’s draftable,” Miller wrote.

Patterson was a polarizing player, even among Michigan fans, during his time at Ann Arbor. Even so, he did throw for 5,661 yards and 45 touchdowns against 15 interceptions for the Wolverines.

The actual Senior Bowl isn’t until Saturday, so Patterson will have some more time to impress scouts and coaches.

For his sake, hopefully he picks it up over the next couple of days.