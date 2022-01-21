NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Harbaugh News

On Friday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport made headlines with an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

During his time on the show, Rapoport was asked about the possibility of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL. Rumors of Harbaugh potentially leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders have grown louder in recent weeks.

However, Rapoport said the Raiders “haven’t engaged at all.” He noted that Harbaugh would be interested in a jump back to the NFL, but the Raiders aren’t biting just yet.

“I believe Jim Harbaugh would be interested in an NFL job,” Rapoport said. “I know the Raiders have some interest but they haven’t engaged at all.”

One fan thinks Harbaugh is just using the Raiders to leverage a better deal out of the Michigan Wolverines.

“Harbaugh seems to be using the Raiders for leverage to get a better deal from Michigan. He just hired a a new D line coach there. Doubt Michigan or Harbaugh would allow that if he was going to take another job,” the fan said.

Another fan is stunned the Raiders haven’t attempted to contact Harbaugh just yet.

“Raiders haven’t engaged AT ALL!?” the fan wondered.

That’s not the only fan disappointed by the news.

“Haven’t even engaged…” the fan said.

While the team hasn’t engaged in talks with Harbaugh yet, that doesn’t mean they won’t.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens next.