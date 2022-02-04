NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Harbaugh News

On Thursday night, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said he is done chasing an NFL head coaching job.

“Sure, the Super Bowl is the greatest prize in our sport,” he said in a conversation with Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press. “But winning a national championship. That’s pretty darn great. Let’s do that.”

Harbaugh admitted there is a “pull” from the NFL, but now he’s ready to focus on bringing a national championship to Ann Arbor. “There was a pull to the NFL because I got that close to the Super Bowl,” he said. “But this was the time (to try and return.) And this is the last time. Now let’s go chase college football’s greatest prize.”

Of course, not everyone believes Harbaugh when he says this is the “last time” he entertains NFL offers.

“See you in 3 years Jim,” one fan said.

See you in 3 years Jim https://t.co/fki8nfo3w1 — Jack (@Speeedy46) February 4, 2022

Minnesota Vikings fans believe they “dodged a bullet” by not offering Harbaugh the job.

“Lol his feelings are hurt because he didn’t get offered a job on the spot. Looking at it, I’m glad we may have dodged a bullet by not signing him,” one fan said.

Lol his feelings are hurt because he didn’t get offered a job on the spot. Looking at it, I’m glad we may have dodged a bullet by not signing him https://t.co/Vrd46K337L — Pain (@Bryce_palm95) February 4, 2022

“This what everybody says when they gonna cheat again,” another fan said.

This what everybody says when they gonna cheat again https://t.co/iFA1j1nHme — Ty (@SomeDudeTy) February 4, 2022

Harbaugh obviously loves Michigan, but the NFL will always be sitting there and jobs will come open every year.

Is he actually done?