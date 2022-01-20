Another day, another update on Jim Harbaugh’s future with the Michigan Wolverines.

On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Raiders job if offered it.

“They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman wrote, via The Athletic. “Their hunches could be wrong — but they also know he’s never coached anywhere longer than four years prior to his seven years and running in Ann Arbor. They’ve each believed that he, at some point, would want to coach in the NFL again.”

This doesn’t mean Harbaugh will definitely go back to the NFL, but it’s an interesting report nonetheless.

“More speculation…but if Harbaugh actually would take an NFL job if offered, the Bears MUST make sure it’s theirs, as much $$ as it takes — or risk losing out on the most qualified man for this job,” David Haugh of Chicago Sports Radio 670 The Score said.

“Offer him the job now,” a Raiders fan replied to Feldman’s report.

“Feldman rarely misses but I still just have a hard time believing this. Harbaugh is still actively recruiting and poaching coaches from Notre Dame,” one fan said. “Doesn’t seem like the NFL is even on his mind right now.”

“I mean he would have signed an extension with Michigan by now if this wasn’t the case,” another fan said.

Harbaugh to the Raiders would certainly generate headlines, but a move isn’t imminent at this time.

Do you think Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for the NFL?