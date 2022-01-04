NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh, Raiders Speculation

“Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL,” Feldman reports.

Could you imagine Jim Harbaugh coaching the Raiders next season? It almost makes too much sense.

The chances of Michigan duplicating the success they had this season next season are slim. He might as well leave on a high note with a Big Ten title and win over Ohio State in hand.

Raiders fans appear to be fans of the idea as well.

RE: Jim Harbaugh/#Raiders rumor via @BruceFeldmanCFB. Idc how it looks, Harbaugh wins football games. Did it on the college & pro level. Obviously, a good HC. +I like his coaching style for this team. No disrespect to Bisaccia, but I’d be cool w/Mark Davis swinging big there. — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) January 4, 2022

Yeah so the Harbaugh/Raiders thing's been floating for months, it wasn't in response to beating Ohio State or losing to UGA — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) January 4, 2022

Jim Harbaugh, just come to the Raiders, broski. pic.twitter.com/uh8hHlIZ6j — Midget Tamer (@MidgetTamer) January 1, 2022

It’s not like Jim Harbaugh hasn’t done this before.

After an impressive stretch at Stanford coaching players like Andrew Luck, Harbaugh bolted to take the San Francisco 49ers job and eventually led them to a Super Bowl.

It’s probably only a matter of time before Harbaugh ends up in the big leagues. And the Raiders are the type of organization that likes to take big swings when up at the plate.

Should Harbaugh leave Michigan for the Raiders job if offered?