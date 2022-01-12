The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Honest Admission

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday against Penn State.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts in the second half while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After posting the best season for Michigan football in more than two decades, Jim Harbaugh finds himself the subject of NFL rumors.

This is far from a first for Harbaugh. In fact, it is pretty much a yearly occurrence at this point, with Harbaugh always electing to remain in Ann Arbor.

Today, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award nominee addressed the NFL rumors during a press conference in Houston.

“It’s a little more enjoyable this year compared to the rumors last year, so,” Harbaugh told reporters.

Last year, there were whispers that Harbaugh was going to lose his job, or head to the NFL because he couldn’t win enough at Michigan. We’re guessing that’s what he’s referring to here.

https://twitter.com/anthonytbroome/status/1481366944808943616?s=20

Also, for what it’s worth, Harbaugh indicated he would be out on the road recruiting soon, so if he does leave for the NFL, Wolverine fans can use those words against him.

Michigan finished 12-2 this season. In the process, they beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten title and advanced to the College Football Playoff.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.