NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Jim Harbaugh is once again being linked to the NFL. Although there’s no indication he’s leaving Ann Arbor this offseason at this time, it’s a real possibility.

On Monday night, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic had an update on Harbaugh’s situation for the 2022 season. While there are some people who believe he’s torn on going back to the NFL, Michigan is reportedly working on a new deal for its head coach in the meantime.

“So it’s my understanding Michigan and Jim Harbaugh have had productive talks on a new deal/competitive offer-package has been made,” Baumgardner announced on Twitter. “At this point, it’s about what Harbaugh wants to do. Michigan, as I understand it, welcomes JH at UM. But some at M wonder if he’s torn about NFL.”

The reactions to this report have been mixed. There are people who believe he should head to the NFL. On the other hand, there’s a strong portion of fans who expect him to stay at Michigan.

“He’s always said he wants to be at Michigan. I’ll take him at his word,” one fan said.

“If Harbaugh wanted to stay he would’ve resigned by now,” another fan said.

“Nick’s pretty plugged in, so this is the most accurate report I have seen in a few weeks about this, still say ultimately Harbaugh stays,” a third fan said.

If Harbaugh goes to the NFL, that would leave Michigan in a tough spot.

Harbaugh has dealt with a lot of criticism during his time with the Wolverines, but he silenced plenty of his doubters by taking the team to the College Football Playoff this past season.