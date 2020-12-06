The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Coaching Rumors

Jim Harbaugh throwing a pass during warmups.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on prior to their Capitol One Orange Bowl game against the Florida State Seminoles at Sun Life Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier this morning, a new report from Pro Football Talk indicated Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is “believed to be eyeing” an NFL return.

PFT’s Mike Florio wrote that there is “a growing belief” that this is Harbaugh’s final season in Ann Arbor, adding that NFL teams are “doing their homework” on the former San Francisco 49ers head coach.

Of course, Harbaugh NFL rumors are nothing new around this time of year, and there are some who believe they’re popping up now because the veteran coach wants a contract extension at Michigan. Harbaugh’s sixth season has been a disaster, but he still has a strong recruiting class coming in and talent on the current roster.

Harbaugh still has one year remaining on the seven-year contract he signed back in 2014, but this weekend there were whispers that an extension could be forthcoming.

So there you have it. Either Harbaugh is heading to the NFL, or he’s going to reup in Ann Arbor despite a 2-4 record in 2020.

Time will tell which scenario winds up being true.


