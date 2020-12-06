NFL World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Coaching Rumors

Earlier this morning, a new report from Pro Football Talk indicated Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is “believed to be eyeing” an NFL return.

PFT’s Mike Florio wrote that there is “a growing belief” that this is Harbaugh’s final season in Ann Arbor, adding that NFL teams are “doing their homework” on the former San Francisco 49ers head coach.

Of course, Harbaugh NFL rumors are nothing new around this time of year, and there are some who believe they’re popping up now because the veteran coach wants a contract extension at Michigan. Harbaugh’s sixth season has been a disaster, but he still has a strong recruiting class coming in and talent on the current roster.

Harbaugh still has one year remaining on the seven-year contract he signed back in 2014, but this weekend there were whispers that an extension could be forthcoming.

Here come the NFL rumors. Jim Harbaugh is "believed to be eyeing a return to the NFL," per @ProFootballTalk. Still no word of a contract extension from Michigan. https://t.co/8SLAVSQ8iR — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) December 6, 2020

PFT says Jim Harbaugh is eying a potential NFL HC return. That’s agent talk trying to push his client. NFL has no interest in Harbaugh after the horrible job he’s done at Michigan — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) December 6, 2020

ah yes, because no season would be complete without “Jim Harbaugh eyeing exit strategy” https://t.co/nnky5AhokX — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) December 6, 2020

Death, taxes, Jim Harbaugh NFL rumors. https://t.co/1Fc98lgL7h — Spencer Wheelock (@SpencerWheelock) December 6, 2020

So there you have it. Either Harbaugh is heading to the NFL, or he’s going to reup in Ann Arbor despite a 2-4 record in 2020.

Time will tell which scenario winds up being true.