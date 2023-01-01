NFL World Speculating About Jim Harbaugh's Future Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

For the second year in a row, Jim Harbaugh fell just short of making the national championship game. Michigan lost 51-46 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl this Saturday.

Once the game was over, countless people fired off tweets about Harbaugh's coaching future.

Even though there's no indication Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor in the offseason, that won't stop fans from speculating.

Besides, Harbaugh has been linked to the NFL ever since he left the 49ers in 2014.

"Harbaugh coaching like he ready to leave for the NFL," one person tweeted.

"Feels like Jim Harbaugh has peaked at Michigan," Jarrett Bailey said.

Some people are wondering if Harbaugh will leave Michigan to coach the Broncos.

Others believe the Colts will show interest in Harbaugh.

"And now, within the next few weeks, Jim Irsay will call Jim Harbaugh to gauge his interest in becoming the next head coach of the Colts," Andrew Moore said.

Harbaugh has been very successful at Michigan over the past two years, winning 25 games and leading the program to the College Football Playoff twice.

However, it's tough to pass up an opportunity to coach in the NFL. If a job is offered to Harbaugh, he'll have to at least consider it.