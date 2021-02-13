Nico Collins opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19, so there wasn’t any new tape on the Michigan football wideout. However, he had the chance to reintroduce himself to the college football world a few weeks ago at the Senior Bowl.

Collins was so impressive at the Senior Bowl that ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said he elevated his draft stock.

“He has that power-forward mentality,” Kiper said. “I think Nico Collins could be a second-round draft choice come late April.”

Kiper isn’t the only one raving about Collins’ potential. On Saturday morning, Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy released a glowing review for the Michigan wide receiver.

“One opt-out player who showed up looking different at Senior Bowl was Michigan WR Nico Collins. He was 230 lbs on ‘19 tape but weighed 215 lbs in Mobile. This rep winning vertical vs maybe the fastest player in the game, Oklahoma CB Tré Brown, is evidence of that,” Nagy tweeted.

One opt-out player who showed up looking different at Senior Bowl was @UMichFootball WR Nico Collins. @lbg_nico7 was 230 lbs on ‘19 tape but weighed 215 lbs in Mobile. This rep winning vertical vs maybe the fastest player in the game, Oklahoma CB Tré Brown, is evidence of that. pic.twitter.com/Bduo0ev4Ec — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 13, 2021

Collins made it known that he enjoyed his experience at the Senior Bowl during a recent interview with The Spun.

“It was great experience,” Collins said. “I was honored to receive that invite from the Senior Bowl to go down there to Mobile to compete with some of the best college football players. It was a great week. I learned a lot and I got to play football for the first time in about a year. It felt great to compete for an entire week – I had fun.”

In his last two seasons with Michigan football, Collins had a combined 75 receptions for 1,361 yards and 13 touchdowns. He should make an immediate impact at the next level, as the 6-foot-4 wideout has proven to be a nightmare to defend in the vertical passing game.

[Jim Nagy]