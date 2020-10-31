No. 13 Michigan Is In Trouble Against Michigan State Today

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines hosted the Michigan State Spartans in one of the biggest rivalry games of the weekend.

Michigan entered as a heavy favorite thanks to its impressive performance in the season-opener against Minnesota. The Wolverines dominated en route to a 49-24 win over the Gophers.

Michigan State, meanwhile, dropped its season opener in an embarrassing blowout loss to Rutgers. Despite being a 21.5-point underdog on Saturday afternoon, the Spartans came to play.

Michigan State jumped out to a 14-7 lead after quarterback Rocky Lombardi hit running back Connor Heyward on a two-yard touchdown pass.

.@MSU_Football leads again.@ConnorHeyward1 gives the Spartans the 14-7 lead at The Big House. pic.twitter.com/g9BljAOY00 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 31, 2020

Unfortunately, that lead didn’t last long as the Spartans defense was gashed on play after play on the following Michigan drive. Michigan State held in the redzone, forcing a field goal to make it a 14-10 game.

The Wolverines have moved the ball well this afternoon, especially through quarterback Joe Milton. He’s connected on 11-of-14 passing for 117 yards through the air.

However, the Spartans have used a balanced attack on offense to remain in the game. Michigan State has 91 yards through the air and another 74 on the ground during this afternoon’s upset bid.

Michigan hasn’t lived up to its billing as the heavy favorite, although that’s what happens in these rivalry games. Even though one team might not be at its best in a given season, they bring their all for this matchup.