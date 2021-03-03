Michigan basketball looks nothing like the unbeatable team we saw during the month of February.

The Wolverines are the hottest team in the nation, having won seven straight with signature wins over No. 21 Wisconsin, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Iowa. The Wolverines appear equipped for a deep tournament run later this month, as long as they don’t have to play Illinois again.

The fourth-ranked Fighting Illini are blowing out No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor right now. The Wolverines are on the brink of just their second loss of the season. This is the first time all season Michigan has looked human.

Tuesday night’s Big Ten clash outcome is stunning, to say the least. No one expected a blowout, especially in favor of the Fighting Illini. It’s safe to say the college basketball world is shocked.

What Illinois is doing to Michigan without Ayo Dosunmu is among the most gobsmacking things I’ve seen this season. There was zero indication the either team was capable of putting on a game like this. IT’S SIXTY-FOUR TO THIRTY-SIX. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 3, 2021

Illinois bench with LOTS to say right now as Michigan is looking utterly lost, including an airballed free throw. Going to be realllly interesting if these two meet again. — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 3, 2021

I'm pretty sure there hasn't been a more impressive performance this year than what Illinois is doing without Ayo right now. Michigan would have clinched the league title with a win… Cannot WAIT for the Big Ten tournament next week in Indy. — Kevin Kugler (@kevinkugler) March 3, 2021

Welcome to March. If Tuesday night’s Big Ten clash is an indication of what March Madness will look like later this month, basketball fans are in for plenty of upsets.

Following Tuesday night’s results, Gonzaga is really the only team that has yet to show any weakness, but the Bulldogs’ weak schedule is a big reason why. We won’t find out what Gonzaga’s made of until the 2021 NCAA Tournament rolls around.

Michigan, meanwhile, is still more than capable of making a run in this year’s tournament. Perhaps the Wolverines’ blowout loss to Illinois on Tuesday is exactly what they need before the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments begin in coming weeks.