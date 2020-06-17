Purdue Transfer Nojel Eastern Will Not Play At Michigan

Michigan basketball is losing a major player before he plays a minute for the Wolverines. Nojel Eastern was set to transfer in from Purdue.

Because of an academic issue, that move has fallen through. Eastern says that he ran into an issue with some of his academic credits transferring over. Now, he has to find a new program with which to finish his career.

Eastern is known as one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten. He would have been a valuable addition for head coach Juwan Howard entering his second season. Michigan was 19-12 with a 10-10 record in the Big Ten before the cancellation of the postseason.

He played point guard at Purdue, and could defend most positions. He was often tasked with shutting down an opposing team’s best player. Now, he’ll be doing so for another program.

Eastern was not the only significant departure for the Boilermakers this season. Matt Haarms, the team’s star 7-foot-3 center, announced his own surprising transfer. He will play at BYU.

Nojel Eastern averaged 4.9 points, four rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in 2019-20. Those numbers dipped a bit from the previous year.

As a sophomore, Eastern averaged 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. His shooting percentage (49.5-percent) and free throw percentage (65-percent) were both career highs.

He should still draw plenty of attention from other power conference teams, in large part because of his defensive prowess.

[Nojel Eastern]