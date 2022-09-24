Notable ESPN Writer Has Blunt Admission On Michigan's Ranking Right Now

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan is currently the No. 4 team in the AP Top 25 Poll. Although that has no bearing whatsoever on the eventual College Football Playoff rankings, notable ESPN writer Heather Dinich thinks No. 4 is far too high for the Wolverines.

Michigan is struggling with the Terrapins of Maryland at the half this Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines lead 17-14 through two quarters of play.

Dinich thinks Michigan has shown nothing to deserve its No. 4 ranking, at least up to this point in the 2022 season.

"Nothing about the Michigan game is surprising me. They haven't done anything yet to earn the No. 4 ranking. I still think they'll win this game, but it's only going to get more difficult," said Dinich.

She makes a valid argument, but who else should be the No. 4 team in the nation? Clemson hasn't looked impressive. Even Ohio State and Alabama have shown struggles this year.

It's worth noting this is a conference opponent as well and the game's not over. For all we know Michigan will win this game by three scores.

Find out on FOX. The second half is officially underway in Ann Arbor.