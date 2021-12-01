Official TV Ratings Are Out For Michigan vs. Ohio State

We knew that The Game between Ohio State and Michigan was going to be a hotly anticipated matchup. But the ratings reveal just how much fans were dying to see a competitive game for a change.

On Wednesday, FOX Sports PR announced that the Ohio State-Michigan game had the most viewers for a FOX college football game ever. 15,893,000 viewers tuned in as the Wolverines upset the Buckeyes in a 42-27 win.

The Game wasn’t the only FOX show that crushed the ratings this past weekend. Big Noon Kickoff recorded its best ratings ever, with 3,392,000 viewers tuning in for the pregame coverage.

FOX Sports PR also revealed that The Game was the most watched college football game anywhere since LSU-Alabama in 2019. It also performed over 25-percent better than the last Michigan-Ohio State meeting that same year.

Michigan entered Saturday’s game against Ohio State riding an eight-game losing streak against their arch-rivals. They had lost the last two meetings by over 20 points each.

But thanks to a strong defensive effort and nearly 300 team rushing yards, the Wolverines pulled off the upset. That win also sent Michigan to their first-ever Big Ten Championship Game.

It may not have been an instant classic that came down to the wire, but Michigan fans finally got a catharsis they’d been seeking for a decade.

Will next year’s edition of The Game be just as good as this year?