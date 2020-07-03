Ohio State Fans Are Ripping Apart Michigan’s New Jim Harbaugh Graphic

On Friday afternoon, Michigan released a new graphic touting the football career of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

From his stellar college football career to his resume as a first-round pick in the NFL draft, Harbaugh accomplished plenty when he was playing. As a coach, he led Stanford back to prominence and took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Despite his previous success, Harbaugh’s return to Michigan as a coach hasn’t gone exactly as planned. Although the Wolverines have had success in the regular season – it hasn’t come against the team’s bitter rivals.

Harbaugh has also struggled to lead the Wolverines to success in bowl games. As a result of those shortcomings, Ohio State fans decided to take advantage of Michigan’s latest graphic for the head coach.

Here’s a look at the graphic.

Harbaugh owns a 47-18 record during his time as Michigan’s head coach. He won 10 games in his first season and led the team to a Citrus Bowl win.

However, over the last four seasons, the former NFL quarterback has failed to find success in the postseason. The Wolverines have lost four-straight bowl games and Harbaugh still hasn’t been able to beat the Buckeyes.

Michigan enters the 2020 season behind Ohio State and Penn State as favorites to win the Big Ten East. Harbaugh is in desperate need of a conference title – at the very least to get Buckeyes fans off of his back.