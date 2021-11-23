Pregame Quote From Michigan’s Cade McNamara Is Going Viral

Nothing adds spice to a rivalry matchup like bulletin board material. Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara might have provided some for Ohio State this week.

McNamara spoke with former Wolverine standout Jon Jansen on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show this week. One of the topics he addressed was the Ohio State defense, which limited Michigan State to seven points last week.

McNamara, who has thrown 14 touchdown passes against only two interceptions this season, said he’s not overly “concerned” about the Buckeye defense. Instead, he’s focusing on trying to exploit it.

“I wouldn’t say I’m very concerned about anything,” McNamara said, via Wolverines Wire. “I’d say we’re looking to take advantage of Ohio State. As the week progresses, we’re gonna find ways to do that. I know this offense is going to be very confident going into this game.”

Tough to fault McNamara for being confident, but it also wouldn’t surprise us if Ohio State’s defensive staff and players use the quarterback’s words as motivation leading up to “The Game.”

Because last year’s rivalry game was canceled due to COVID-19, McNamara has never faced Ohio State. Based off his postgame comments last Saturday, he’s looking forward to the opportunity.

“Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan,” McNamara said following the Wolverines’ win over Maryland.

Ohio State and Michigan will kick off at noon ET Saturday on FOX.