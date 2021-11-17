Paul Finebaum Has Bold Claim About No. 6 Michigan

There wasn’t any movement at the top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes at least one team in the top seven should have moved up a spot.

During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum said he thinks Michigan is under-ranked at the moment. So who would Finebaum put Michigan over at this time? Believe it or not, he would move down undefeated Cincinnati.

“Greeny, I am loving some Jim Harbaugh right now. I think they’re under-ranked,” Finebaum said. “They should be ahead of Cincinnati. I just cannot imagine Cincinnati beating Michigan right now.”

This isn’t the first time Finebaum praised the Wolverines this week. He recently admit that opposing Big Ten teams should watch out for Harbaugh’s squad down the stretch.

“Watch out for Michigan,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “Yes, I said it. Jim Harbaugh with one of the biggest couple of wins of the season, biggest win in Michigan in a long time, winning at Penn State. But everything will ride on that Ohio State game in two weeks. The game, however, is in Ann Arbor and Michigan looks pretty good right now.”

Michigan’s next matchup is quite favorable. On Saturday, the Wolverines will square off with the Terrapins on the road.

The real test for Michigan comes on Nov. 27 against Ohio State. If the Wolverines want to make the Playoff this season, they’ll need to take down the Buckeyes for the first time in the Harbaugh era.