Paul Finebaum Has Surprising Admission On Jim Harbaugh

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh don’t often see eye to eye on college football. But recent events have Finebaum singing the praises of the Michigan coach.

Appearing on The ESPN College Football Podcast, Finebaum credited Harbaugh with showing “a pulse” after the struggles he went through just to coach the Wolverines in 2021. While he wouldn’t go so far as to call Michigan a title contender, he noted that it’s rare for the team to be in contention by October.

“I think he was in a really tough spot,” Finebaum said. “I mean, they cut his salary. They pretty much allowed him to stay there and I think the pandemic had a lot to do with it. But, you know, there was no support from Michigan fans, I don’t care what they say … He was a dead man walking and now he has a pulse and that’s good because we will finally find out what he’s all about. He’s a long way from a title, but there have not been many times, as we head into the second weekend in October, that he had a pulse either.”

Michigan are 5-0 this season with convincing wins over Washington and Wisconsin among their victories. They’re in the top 10 in the polls for the first time since Week 2 of the 2019 season.

Joined ⁦@MattBarrie⁩ for a recap of Week 5. https://t.co/BH7hptrnrN — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) October 3, 2021

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines should cruise through their October schedule with games against Nebraska, Northwestern and Michigan State over the next four weeks.

November is where the real gauntlet takes place. A road game against Penn State and The Game to end the season will determine whether they have a pulse in December.

Will Michigan still be relevant come College Football Playoff selection?