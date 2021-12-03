ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has been critical of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in the past, but he’s starting to change his tune.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Finebaum was asked about Michigan’s upcoming game against Iowa. If the Wolverines win the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, they’ll punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

From the outside looking in, this seems like a must win game for Harbaugh and the Wolverines. However, Finebaum doesn’t think Harbaugh has to win this weekend to preserve his legacy.

“No, because I think he was hired to beat Ohio State. He’s got an unusual fanbase, Dan, and I don’t think I need to enlighten you on that,” Finebaum said. “They wanted that game so badly. I think, in some ways, that’s what Harbaugh had to overcome. I think he’ll win.”

Finebaum told Patrick that he’s now the biggest Jim Harbaugh fan, albeit most fans in Michigan won’t actually believe him.

While there might be some truth to Finebaum’s comments, the reality is the Wolverines need to win on Saturday. Clinching a berth in the College Football Playoff would be a huge step in the right direction for the program.

Michigan proved last Saturday that it can compete with the best teams in the country. It’ll be up to the ground game and defense to get it done against Iowa this weekend.

Kickoff for the Big Ten Championship is at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.