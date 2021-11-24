Paul Finebaum: Jim Harbaugh Is “Incapable” Of Beating Ohio State

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has almost always had negative things to say about the job Jim Harbaugh is doing at Michigan. That stance isn’t changing heading into The Game vs. Ohio State.

On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum declared that Harbaugh is simply “incapable” of beating the Buckeyes. He said he couldn’t put his finger on what it was, but that there’s just something wrong with Harbaugh when he goes up against Michigan’s biggest rival

“There’s something in Jim Harbaugh‘s brain. I don’t know what it is. I don’t really want to know. [But] he is incapable, INCAPABLE of beating his biggest rival,” Finebaum declared.

While Finebaum is likely exaggerating here, the numbers back up his argument. Harbaugh is 0-5 against the Buckeyes since taking over in 2015, and four of those losses have been outright humiliating.

One of the greatest rivalries in sports 👏 🍿 See you next week in Ann Arbor for @OhioStateFB vs. @UMichFootball! pic.twitter.com/ZGa558aTw9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2021

Jim Harbaugh has accomplished a lot since joining the Wolverines, but he’s consistently suffered from a sort of writer’s block when November and bowl season roll around.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Michigan this time around. A win over the rival Buckeyes will secure their first-ever trip to the Big Ten Championship Game. It will also put them in a position to reach the College Football Playoff if they win the conference title.

If Harbaugh can’t deliver a win in The Game this time, he’s going to lose tons of confidence from the Wolverines.

Is Paul Finebaum right about Jim Harbaugh? Is the man simply “incapable” of beating the Buckeyes?