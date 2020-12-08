Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Michigan About Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan Wolverines have just a single game remaining on their 2020 schedule. Going into the heated rivalry match-up with Ohio State, it’s possible that Jim Harbaugh might be coaching for his job.

The football year has been far from ideal for Michigan. The Wolverines are 2-4 going into this weekend’s game against the Buckeyes with shoddy wins over Minnesota and Rutgers.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum weighed in this morning on if Harbaugh will be trying to save his job on Saturday. He remained skeptical that the Wolverines could even compete with the undefeated Buckeyes.

“I don’t think this game is going to determine anything,” Finebaum said. “I really feel like he’s already expired his opportunities. This year has been a complete bust. He is not going to beat Ohio State.

“Now, if he did, it certainly would change the dynamics. It’s something that he hasn’t done and he was expected to do early on. It just seems like an exaggeration of the point that Jim Harbaugh is going to pull this upset.

“I don’t see how he does it, and I’m not sure if that’s going to determine the outcome (of his job). To me, the outcome should already be determined.”

Suffice it to say, Finebaum thinks Harbaugh should be gone regardless.

“In my opinion, it should be done,” he said. “In (Michigan’s) opinion right now, there’s a lot of reporting out of Detroit that the athletic director and Harbaugh are trying to work out some deal to lessen his contract and lessen the buyout going into the final year. That’s a waste of time. He’s a lame duck right now. Everyone realizes that he is probably not going to be there much longer. Why would you allow him to come back?”

.@finebaum believes Michigan and Jim Harbaugh need to work out an exit strategy fast. "Let him get an NFL job … and end this charade that Jim Harbaugh is ever going to turn Michigan around. He is not!" pic.twitter.com/3MFrLwUFR6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 8, 2020

Finebaum’s comments come amidst other troubles within the Michigan football program. The Wolverines canceled last weekend’s game due to multiple positive coronavirus tests inside the team locker room. Michigan got back to practice on Monday but postponed Harbaugh’s media availability on Tuesday spelling some concern that things took another turn for the worse.

Hopefully the Wolverines will be able to take the field this Saturday for “The Game” against Ohio State.

If they can’t, Harbaugh might’ve already coached his last game in Ann Arbor.