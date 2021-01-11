ESPN’s Paul Finebaum always has something to say about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. So you can be assured that he had a strong reaction to Harbaugh’s new contract extension.

In his weekly radio spot on WJOX, Finebaum called the Harbaugh-Michigan relationship “the strangest marriage in the history of matrimony”. He argued that Michigan’s commitment to Harbaugh shows why they are not a winning program anymore. He also declared that Michigan will not be a winner so long as Harbaugh is at the helm.

“As far as Harbaugh, it’s the strangest marriage in the history of matrimony,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Tradition. “How these two sides could find some commonality — but it also shows you why Michigan is not a winner any longer on the top level of college football, nor will it be a winner as long as Jim Harbaugh is the coach.”

Harbaugh signed a contract extension that included a pretty substantial pay cut. But it keeps him in Ann Arbor through 2025.

Jim Harbaugh is coming off his sixth year with the Michigan Wolverines. But even though the season only lasted six games, it was by far his worst year as a coach.

Michigan went just 2-4 in 2020, losing to longtime punching bag Indiana and needing three overtimes just to beat lowly Rutgers in the process. They finished winless at home for the first time in program history.

Jim Harbaugh is 49-22 at Michigan and is 1-4 in bowl games. He’s 0-5 against arch-rival Ohio State.

But the program seems confident that the school legend can lead them to the promised land. Just not enough to pay him like one of the top coaches.

Paul Finebaum is close to being right about one thing: Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are in a strange marriage.