Paul Finebaum Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Return To Michigan

Going into Jim Harbaugh’s interview with the Vikings yesterday, it seemed like a mere formality that the Michigan head coach was heading to Minnesota.

However, the Vikings never offered Harbaugh the position. Harbaugh wound up announcing he was returning to the Wolverines, and Minnesota is reportedly set to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to lead their team.

It was an awkward series of events for Harbaugh, and ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, a frequent critic of the UM leader, criticized him for how he handled the situation.

“He had everything going for him,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s Get Up Thursday, via 247Sports. “He had the best season he’s had at Michigan, goes to the (College Football) Playoff, he has a good recruiting year and, in some ways, he throws it all away. … And for what? It’s apparent, from listening to the experts, he did not have this job. It doesn’t look like he would’ve gotten the job. He held his school hostage for a month. He promised recruits, ‘You sign with me and I’ll be here.’ And I know that some have said he’s been transparent, but he was M.I.A. on one of the most important days of the year and I think it’s a very terrible look for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan.”

Finebaum was not the only ESPN employee to discuss Harbaugh on Get Up this morning.

College football writer Heather Dinich said even Michigan’s assistant coaches were preparing for their boss to leave.

“Well, it was a surprise to Michigan’s staff, too, because, as we talked about yesterday, they were prepared for him to leave,” Dinich said. “Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis knew that he was in a good position as an internal candidate and had support from inside the program to take over if Harbaugh left. There has been no communication. As of late last night, staff was learning about this through Adam Schefter’s tweet. And so, as of early this morning, I spoke to a staff member who said there still hasn’t been any communication from the top down — and that is not atypical, I’m told. So there’s certainly some frustration. “How this is all going to play out, when they do get back together next week, is obviously going to be interesting. But I’m also told, look, this is Jim Harbaugh. He is a quirky guy. And when he gets back, he’s going to focus on the task at hand and that’s just how he operates. So they’re all expecting that to be quite the norm as well. And they’re not coming back until mid next week, as a staff. Of course, that could change. But that’s the plan, as of this morning.”

Overall, Harbaugh’s potential mishandling of this situation may not cost him much. After all, he’s coming off his best season at his alma mater: 12-2, with a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

As long as he continues to win, people will forget all about this dalliance with the Vikings, though it does seem like things became messier than they had to be here.