Paul Finebaum Reveals His Vote For Coach Of The Year

Since Jim Harbaugh arrived at Michigan, there have been few people in the media more critical of him than ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.

However, Finebaum has been changing his tune on Harbaugh lately. First, he praised the UM head coach after he finally beat Ohio State last weekend.

“It was amazing and he deserves credit,” Finebaum said. “Nobody has taken more heat than Jim Harbaugh, and plenty of it’s come from this big mouth right here.”

Then, after the Wolverines won the Big Ten title on Saturday, Finebaum shared on ESPN on Sunday that Harbaugh is his pick for national coach of the year.

“It was a year ago (when) some of his own people were starting to wonder if he was the right coach,” Finebaum said, via MLive.com. “He took a contract cut (in the offseason). He didn’t say a word, and I really admired that by Jim Harbaugh. A lot of people would whine and complain. He just put his head down and did what he is supposed to do. I think he lost his way a little bit early on with the trips to down south with the camps and to Normandy and to the Vatican. But I really believe that he’s done the best coaching job of anybody in the country. I would vote for him as national coach of the year because he took a team that wasn’t ranked (and) he is now in the playoffs.”

Finebaum is certainly not the only media member who has some egg on their face regarding Harbaugh. Some left the coach for dead after he started 0-5 against Ohio State and went 2-4 overall in a COVID-wrecked 2020 campaign.

Harbaugh has spent this season silencing those doubters all the way to Michigan’s first trip to the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on December 31.

If they win, they’ll earn a matchup with the winner of the Alabama-Cincinnati semifinal in the national title game on January 10.