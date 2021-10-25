Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Team Is Best Positioned For 1st Playoff Appearance

There wasn’t a whole lot of drama in Week 8 of the 2021 college football season. But with more than half of the season gone by, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is getting more and more convinced by one team.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum argued that Michigan might finally be in a position to make their first College Football Playoff appearance. He believes their hopes hinge on head coach Jim Harbaugh and navigating a brutal final stretch of games.

“Well, I think it depends on Jim Harbaugh,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Tradition. “He is certainly in the best position to crack open a new spot in the College Football Playoff. His first of a three-pronged Ouija board starts this weekend.”

The Wolverines are 7-0 and tied with in-state rival Michigan State for the best record in the Big Ten. They play the Spartans in East Lansing this Saturday in what is effectively a national title game eliminator.

Paul @Finebaum made his weekly appearance on @MacandCube to discuss which contenders have the best chance to make their first trip to the @CFBPlayoff this season. pic.twitter.com/64wat7Z0q3 — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) October 25, 2021

Since the College Football Playoff was introduced in 2014, Michigan has largely been spinning its wheels. They’ve been close at times, but their inability to beat arch-rival Ohio State has kept them out of the Big Ten Championship Game.

But this year has felt different. With the exception of a few close calls against Rutgers and Nebraska, the Wolverines have been putting teams away convincingly.

The opposition so far hasn’t included any of the Big Ten’s heaviest hitters aside from a struggling Wisconsin team.

If they can beat Michigan State this weekend, it might be time to jump on the Michigan hype train. Of course, they’ll still have to knock Penn State and Ohio State out too.

Do you agree with Paul Finebaum here? Could this be the year Michigan makes the College Football Playoff?