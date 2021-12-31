Paul Finebaum Won’t Rule Out Big Move For Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks.

During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject.

Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one condition. He thinks Harbaugh would leave the Wolverines if he leads them to a national championship this season.

“With a national championship, I do think Jim Harbaugh would be primed for the NFL,” Finebaum said. “I’ve always felt like he’s better in the NFL. Having said that after his best season as a college coach, but a lot of us have forgotten how good he was with the 49ers. He went to a couple of [NFC] championship games. He went to the Super Bowl. Lost to his brother, of course, when the Ravens won.”

Finebaum added that he believes Harbaugh’s coaching style is better suited for the pro game.

“I think he’s better suited for that game. It would be a Disney movie, the fact that Jim Harbaugh, the man that everyone wrote off, no one more than me, wins the national championship and then marches off to the Bears or wherever he decides. But I would not rule it out.”

Harbaugh has already been linked to the Raiders, albeit there’s no guarantee he’s on their radar.

During his four-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh had a 44-19-1 record. He led the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.

It would be entertaining to see Harbaugh back in the NFL, but he’s doing just fine for himself in Ann Arbor.