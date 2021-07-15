Phil Steele Releases His Prediction For Michigan’s W-L

Coming off a disheartening 2-4 season, the Michigan Wolverines made a bunch of changes for the upcoming 2021 campaign. But will those changes translate into a winning record, or possibly even a Big Ten title?

In an interview with 247Sports, college football analyst Phil Steele spoke glowingly about the team’s talent, but did question their quarterback situation. Steele suggested that their schedule is so brutal that they could be underdogs in five games.

“Michigan does have talent,” Steele said. “They have 17 returning starters coming back. As you said, I don’t think this is your standard Michigan team. It doesn’t have that superstar power that you like to have. The QB question is a big-time question. The offensive line I feel like has underachieved in recent years. Defensively, they break in a new coordinator. And they play a brutal schedule. They could be an underdog vs. Washington, at Wisconsin, at Penn State, at Nebraska, vs. Ohio State at home.

Ultimately, Steele believes that the Wolverines have a regular season ceiling a 9-3 record. He believes their floor is around a 5-7 record.

“I think their ceiling is 9-3 if everything goes well,” Steele added. “But I think their floor is 5-7 this year.”

On today's episode of the College Football Daily, Phil Steele (@philsteele042) joins @TreyScott247 for 20 minutes of college football talk! They discuss Phil's predictions for the 2021 season including his surprise team, most improved team, playoff picks, and national champion! — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 15, 2021

2021 may be a critical year for the Michigan Wolverines – specifically head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan have gone 49-22 overall with Harbaugh at the helm, but just 34-16 in Big Ten games. They have not beaten arch-rival Ohio State, and have been routinely embarrassed by them on the football field.

With a new defensive coordinator in place, there’s likely going to be an adjustment period though. A slow start is certainly possible – especially if they can’t solve the quarterback conundrum.

Do you agree with Phil Steele’s assessment of Michigan’s potential win total for the coming year?