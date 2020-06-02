Photo: Jim Harbaugh Takes Part In Anti-Police Brutality March

Protests are ongoing across the country with the hope to end injustices towards the black community. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is the latest sports figure to participate in an anti-police brutality march.

The U.S. is under major duress following George Floyd’s death caused by police officer David Chauvin. Chauvin, in the midst of arresting Floyd, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd was later pronounced dead.

The act of police brutality – or a murder charge in this case – has sparked widespread outrage across the country. Protesters are hoping peaceful protests will spark change among police forces and force major policy changes at state and federal government.

Harbaugh is hoping to be a part of that change. The Michigan head coach was spotted marching in an anti-police brutality march in Ann Arbor on Tuesday. To no surprise, Harbaugh was sporting his typical khakis and a Michigan polo to go along with a Wolverines-themed face-mask. Check out Harbaugh’s participation in the march in the photo below, courtesy of Michigan football reporter Aaron McMann:

Jim Harbaugh, sporting a maize and blue mask, took part in an anti-police brutality march in Ann Arbor this morning. (Story by @samgododge/ photo by @jenna_kieser) https://t.co/EA8GylePqv pic.twitter.com/PED0zerfn9 — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) June 2, 2020

Well done, Harbaugh. This is exactly the type of participation all sports figures should be involved with.

In a moment like the one we’re currently in, sports are on the back-burner. Harbaugh, like many others, is trying to do his part to spark change in our nation.

Harbaugh’s example could set a new precedent for other major college football coaches to follow in coming days and weeks.