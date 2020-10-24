Photo: Michigan College GameDay Sign Is Pretty Embarrassing

Death, taxes and Michigan getting trolled on College GameDay. Jim Harbaugh’s crew hasn’t even taken the field yet in 2020, but they’re already getting crushed by the public.

One of the main issues for Michigan is that it hasn’t had much success outside of the regular season. In addition to never making the College Football Playoff, the program has struggled to simply win bowl games in general.

Fans aren’t allowed to attend College GameDay this year due to concerns over COVID-19, but one person was able to get their sign on the show via webcam. The sign featured a brutal jab at Michigan’s lack of bowl wins over the past two decades.

The sign compared Michigan’s number of bowl wins to Rutgers’. Believe it or not, the Scarlet Knights have one more bowl win than the Wolverines since 2000.

Here’s the sign that went viral on College GameDay:

What makes this such a disappointing stat for Michigan is that Rutgers hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2014. It just shows how unsuccessful Michigan has been in recent bowl games.

The past two appearances in a bowl game were embarrassing for the Wolverines, as they were blown out by the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators.

If Harbaugh and the Wolverines don’t win a bowl game this season, all the talk about him potentially moving elsewhere will continue to grow.