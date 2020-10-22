Photo: Michigan’s Helmet Will Have Special Decal This Season

The Spun

View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes.SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

When Michigan football takes the field for its season opener on Saturday, the Wolverines will be wearing a new helmet decal.

The Michigan athletic department announced Thursday that the football team will wear a decal with the word “EQUALITY” on its helmet for Saturday’s game against Minnesota.

The patch will include six raised fists of different skin tones, which aims “to reflect the diversity represented in our community and express a campus commitment to unity.”

According to the press release, Michigan teams will vote independently to wear either BLM or EQUALITY decals on their uniforms or helmets this year.

Additionally, Wolverines student-athletes have approved seven other slogans that can be used on team warmup apparel this year. These messages are Stand Together, WAR (Wolverines Against Racism), Say Their Names, No Justice, No Peace, Justice, Hear Us and Unity.

Michigan football will kick off its 2020 season at Minnesota on Saturday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET with ABC broadcasting the action.


