Purdue’s Nojel Eastern Transferring To Rival Big 10 Program

Nojel Eastern made the decision to become a grad transfer just a few days ago – but he’s already made a transfer decision. The former Purdue guard is staying within the Big Ten, joining a rival program in the process.

Eastern announced on Thursday that he’ll be transferring to the University of Michigan, per his Twitter announcement. The 6-foot-6 guard will be immediately eligible for the Wolverines this upcoming season.

The former Purdue guard should provide an immediate impact for the Wolverines in 2020. In three years with the Boilermakers, Eastern averaged 5.1 points, four rebounds and two assists on 46.6 percent shooting.

His best year came in the 2018-19 season, as he dropped 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Many expected the 6-foot-6 guard to become one of the best players in the Big Ten last season. But for whatever reason, his role diminished. Michigan is planning on helping Eastern get back to his 2018 self this upcoming season. His transfer announcement can be found below:

Eastern is plenty familiar with the Michigan program, as Purdue has faced the Wolverines a total of six times over the past three years. He was also recruited by Michigan during his high school recruitment.

Eastern can play at guard or forward, giving Michigan plenty of options. The 6-foot-6 wing is an excellent defender as well, given his versatility and length.

Michigan’s addition of Eastern this off-season should help the Wolverines become a major Big Ten contender this upcoming season.