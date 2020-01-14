Michigan K Quinn Nordin Reportedly Decides On 2020

For a bit, it looked like Jim Harbaugh might have to get back on the special teams sleepover circuit. Luckily, he can put it off for a year, as kicker Quinn Nordin has reportedly elected to return for his senior season

Nordin was 10-for-13 on field goals this year, hitting 28 of his 29 extra point attempts. Nordin started off the year on very shaky ground, and his job was in some jeopardy early in the season.

After Jake Moody came on as competition for Nordin in 2018, the two split duties to start 2019. Nordin was 15 for 15 on extra points but 0-for-3 on field goals through the Oct. 12 game against Illinois. Moody was 5-for-6 on field goals, and 6-for-6 on extra points.

Nordin managed to hold on to a role, even with those early field goal struggles, and hit his last 10 field goals of the year. His final one was a monster 57-yarder to end the half in the Citrus Bowl against Alabama.

After that game, he reportedly submitted his name to the NFL Draft Advisory Board. While the news was good, according to Brandon Justice of The Wolverine Lounge, he is expected to return to Ann Arbor.

Source tells me #Michigan K Quinn Nordin submitted and received his draft grade. Came back promising. Following his 57-yard boot in the bowl game, NFL became a more realistic option. Ultimately, he has decided to come back for his senior season, I’m told. — Brandon Justice (@BrandonBJustice) January 14, 2020

That is good news for the Wolverines, especially if Quinn Nordin can build on the back half of his season.

As a high school player, he was the most sought-after kicker recruit in the country, hence the Harbaugh sleepover. Michigan wanted him as much as most of the offensive and defensive guys in the 2016 class.

He’s been up and down throughout his college career though.

Through three seasons, Nordin is 40-for-53 on field goals, hitting 9-of-12 from 40-49 yards and 4-of-9 from 50 and over. He’s 108-of-113 on extra points.

