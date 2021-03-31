On Tuesday night, the NCAA Tournament rolled on with a pair of Elite Eight games – one of which lived up to March Madness.

Earlier in the week, Baylor and Houston punched their respective tickets to the Final Four with wins over Arkansas and Oregon State respectively. Gonzaga joined the Bears and Cougars with a dominant victory over USC in the first game on Tuesday night.

In the final game of the Elite Eight the Michigan Wolverines faced off against the UCLA Bruins. Michigan entered as the heavy favorite over the No. 11-seeded Bruins.

Well, UCLA’s magical run continued on Tuesday night as the Bruins took down No. 1-seeded Michigan to reach the Final Four. Immediately after the win, UCLA alum Reggie Miller had to gloat for a few seconds.

He sent a message to former Michigan star Chris Webber after his Bruins upset Webber’s Wolverines.

“YAAAAASSSSSSS!!! Sorry @realchriswebber, your @umichbball put up a valiant effort, but as I told you before, my @UCLAMBB are a team of DESTINY,” Miller said on Twitter.

YAAAAASSSSSSS!!! Sorry @realchriswebber, your @umichbball put up a valiant effort, but as I told you before, my @UCLAMBB are a team of DESTINY. #CinderellaContinuesToDance pic.twitter.com/Hh8fOgHoIu — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) March 31, 2021

UCLA was kept afloat by a masterful performance from guard Johnny Juzang who single-handedly kept the Bruins in the game.

He scored 14 of the team’s first 16 points as the rest of the Bruins struggled from the field. Juzang finished the contest with a game-high 28 points – 17 more than any other player on the court.

Now UCLA will face off against overwhelming favorite Gonzaga in the Final Four.