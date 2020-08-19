Report: 1 Governor Is ‘Major Roadblock’ To Big Ten Playing Football

The Big Ten has already announced its plans to postpone the college football season with the hope of playing in the spring, but that hasn’t stopped numerous reports from coming out about the league potentially reversing its decision.

According to Ohio State insider Jeff Snook, Gene Smith and several other Big Ten athletic directors are working behind the scenes to create a six-team, 10-game season.

Before fans of Big Ten football prematurely celebrate, we have to inform you that a brief season might not happen this fall. In fact, there is one governor reportedly standing in the way of all the others.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is being referred to as a “roadblock” for Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State. They need more teams to join them for a 10-game format, but that could be an issue.

“I also was also told that one roadblock to the new plan is the fact that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been vehemently opposed to football being played – at the high school and college level – in the state this fall,” Snook said. “Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave his blessing to all sports being played this fall on Tuesday.”

To update you on my report from late last night that Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith was working to salvage a… Posted by Jeff Snook on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

If Gov. Whitmer doesn’t want football played in the state of Michigan this fall, we can cross the Wolverines off the list for the six-team, 10-game format.

At this point, Ohio State will have to ask other schools to support its proposal for a 2020 season.

Will the Big Ten play football this fall? Hopefully, we get an answer to that question very soon.