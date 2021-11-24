Report: Bo Schembechler Statue Vandalized Last Night

On early Wednesday morning, the Bo Schembechler statue was vandalized. This has been reported by several media outlets, including The Detroit News.

The statue of the late Michigan football coach was covered in red paint with this message attached to it: “Bo knew #hailtothevictims.” This message insinuates that Schembechler knew about the sexual abuse allegations surrounding former team doctor Robert Anderson.

According to The Detroit News, university workers at the Ann Arbor campus are removing the paint from the statue this Wednesday morning.

Rick Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for Michigan, issued a brief statement on this situation.

“The vandalism remains under investigation by our Division of Public Safety & Security,” Fitzgerald said.

Anderson has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by numerous former Michigan athletes during his tenure at the school. According to a report by WilmerHale, which was retained by the school to investigations against the doctor, who died in 2008, more than 300 alleged victims came forward, “approximately 90-percent of whom were male.”

It’s been reported that Schembechler knew of Anderson’s alleged behavior, but he didn’t go out of his way to learn more about the troubling situation.

Matthew Schembechler, the son of the legendary Michigan coach, said he was assaulted by Anderson. When he allegedly told his father, Bo refused to do anything about it.