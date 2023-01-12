Report: Details Emerge From Jim Harbaugh's Contract Situation

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan isn't as clear as it once looked.

On Thursday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Michigan is "unlikely to issue" a new contract to Harbaugh until the NCAA's investigation is complete.

"Considering that the negotiated resolution could include a Level I violation for Harbaugh, who might end up being alleged with obstructing an investigation, that's not likely to play out quickly," Thamel said. "If it's indeed a Level I violation, Harbaugh could face a multiple-game suspension."

Despite the investigation, Michigan and Harbaugh seemed ready to extend their partnership for a few years. However, a deal fell through.

The latest report indicates that Harbaugh opted to leave the offer on the table because of a disagreement with Michigan athletic director Manuel Warde.

It's unclear what went wrong between Harbaugh and Warde.

From Wolverine Digest:

Now some time has passed and President Ono gets involved. Only then does Warde get moving more. New offer was made with a lower buyout (5 million), base around 9.5 million and incentives getting him to 12 or 13 million, an increased assistant pool salary of around 7.7 million and incentives getting to close to 9 million. Ono personally gave Jim support against the NCAA. Things were trending in right direction and contract was going to be signed. But lack of support from Warde and his antics caused Harbaugh to pause and look at Plan B just in case.

Harbaugh is still under contract at Michigan. That could change if an NFL team offers him a job this offseason.

It'll be fascinating to see how Harbaugh's situation plays out.