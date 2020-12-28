Report: Former Michigan DC Don Brown Being Pursued For New Job

Less than a week after being let go at Michigan, longtime defensive coordinator Don Brown is already being mentioned as a candidate for a major job.

According to a new report from FootballScoop, former Michigan assistant coach Jedd Fisch is eyeing Brown for his new staff at Arizona. Fisch was hired as the new head coach of the Wildcats last week.

He and Brown worked together in Ann Arbor during the 2016 season, when Fisch was the Wolverines’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Brown ran the defense.

“Fisch has been working on adding well-regarded defensive coordinator Don Brown as a centerpiece hire of Fisch’s new staff in the desert,” writes FootballScoop’s John Brice.

Brown spent five seasons as the DC at Michigan. Early in his tenure, the Wolverines had one of the best defenses in the entire country.

However, in recent years, the Maize and Blue struggled to stop top-flight offenses. This fall, the team’s defense bottomed out during the abbreviated 2-4 campaign.

Still, Brown boasts an excellent reputation and plenty of experience. Fisch would add instant gravitas to his staff if he is able to hire the 65-year-old coach.