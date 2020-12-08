Report: How Many Players Michigan Was Missing This Week

On Tuesday afternoon, the college football world was shocked to learn that one of the biggest games of the year has been canceled.

Michigan announced the cancellation of its game this weekend against Ohio State. The decision comes after several reporters expressed optimism about the game being played.

However, a significant COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines program made that impossible. Fans of the Buckeyes and Wolverines won’t get to see their teams battle it out this year.

For the fans who thought Michigan would be able to fight through its COVID-19 issues, the latest news shows that wasn’t going to be the case.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, the Wolverines would have been severely shorthanded. Feldman said Michigan was going to be without 45 players this weekend.

SOURCE: #Michigan was going to be without around 45 players this weekend vs #OhioState due to positive COVID-19 cases; contact tracing and injured players. https://t.co/7PJePujfme — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 8, 2020

Michigan hasn’t been competitive in the rivalry with Ohio State over the past decade. Not having 45 players suited up for the game would have made it impossible for the Wolverines to end the Buckeyes’ winning streak.

It’s also a tough pill to swallow for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have played just five games so far this season. Without a sixth game, Ohio State won’t be eligible to play in the Big Ten title game.

Of course, that’s unless the conference changes its current rules.

The Buckeyes are undefeated, but could find themselves on the outside of the College Football Playoff race.