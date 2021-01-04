Jim Harbaugh is keeping all of his options open this off-season – and yes, one of those options includes the NFL.

Harbaugh is reportedly nearing a contract extension with Michigan football. The ink hasn’t dried yet, though. The veteran head coach continues to take his time with the decision.

Why? The Michigan head coach is reportedly looking for another opportunity in the NFL. In fact, an NFL gig is Harbaugh’s top priority at the moment.

A Monday report indicates Harbaugh is “actively pursuing” an NFL job, which is the main reason he’s holding off on signing a contract extension with Michigan at the moment.

A source tells me Jim Harbaugh has been actively working to find a NFL job. That has been the #1 thing holding him up on him signing an extension at Michigan. This isn’t exactly the most shocking news, but his desire right now is certainly to return to the NFL. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 4, 2021

This isn’t too surprising. The writing’s been on the wall for some time now.

Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines have been mediocre for so long and it’s only a matter of time before Harbaugh and Michigan part ways. Several NFL teams reportedly have interest in Harbaugh, which could make the process much simpler.

Harbaugh was excellent with the San Francisco 49ers. He went 44-19-1 over four seasons in the Bay Area before he was pushed out by the 49ers’ front-office at the end of the 2014 season. Michigan hired him late that year, and he’s been with the Wolverines ever since.

It may be time for Harbaugh to move on from Michigan, and the NFL makes the most sense. Several vacant head coaching positions are currently available.

We’ll find out how much interest the NFL has in Harbaugh in coming weeks – but it’s clear the Michigan head coach wants another NFL head coaching gig.