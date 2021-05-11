Just a few days ago, Michigan football lost defensive backs coach Mo Linguist left to become the new head coach at Buffalo. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines may have finally found a replacement.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, Harbaugh is plucking Kentucky defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale out of the SEC. Clinkscale has done tremendous work for the Wildcats over the years.

“SOURCES: Kentucky defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale is expected to join the #Michigan staff, coaching DBs,” Clinkscale helped UK rank in the top four of the SEC in pass defense three straight seasons. He replaces Mo Linguist who left UM to become the head coach at Buffalo.”

It didn’t take long for Harbaugh to make a hire here. Linguist left Michigan for Buffalo just a few days ago. Harbaugh’s clearly confident Clinkscale is the man for the job.

It’s shaping up to be a pivotal year for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. Some believe Harbaugh’s seat is scorching hot, and a poor showing during the 2021 season could have drastic consequences.

Step one for the Wolverines this season is getting the quarterback position right. Incoming five-star freshman J.J. McCarthy is the future at the position, but it’s still unclear if he’ll be able to start right away. Regardless, he’ll eventually get his shot as Michigan’s starting quarterback.

On the defensive side of the ball, Harbaugh likes what Steve Clinkscale brings to the table. He’ll be tasked with coaching up the Wolverines’ defensive backs.