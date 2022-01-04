Report: Jim Harbaugh Tempted To Leave Michigan For New Job

Just a few weeks ago, the Michigan Wolverines did something the college football world wasn’t sure they’d be able to: defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It was the first time in Jim Harbaugh’s tenure as the Wolverines coach that Michigan was able to take down Ohio State. Last week, Harbaugh and the Wolverines fell to the Georgia Bulldogs, falling short of making the national title.

All-in-all it was an incredibly successful season for Michigan. And it might be Harbaugh last. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.

“And now, The Athletic is hearing rumblings, both from the NFL side and at Michigan, that Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL,” the report read. “‘I think it’s real,’ said one source this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in heading back to the NFL.”

The article mentions the Las Vegas Raiders might be the next stop for Harbaugh.

From the post:

The Raiders head coaching job might be tough for him to say no to given his ties to the organization — he started his coaching career there in 2003 — and the fact that there’s already a solid quarterback in place in Derek Carr. He’s also friends with Raiders owner Mark Davis.

The article also mentions the Chicago Bears as a potential landing spot for the former NFL coach as well.

He was one of the only college coaches to make a successful transition to the NFL. He racked up a 44-19-1 record and took the team to a Super Bowl.

Will he head back to the NFL?